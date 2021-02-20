Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

