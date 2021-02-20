NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

