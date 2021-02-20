South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from South32 Limited (S32.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S32 opened at GBX 149.68 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. South32 Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.14 ($2.03). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.36.

About South32 Limited (S32.L)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

