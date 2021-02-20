Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

WING stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.