New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $156.49 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $156,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.85. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.