Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.033 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

