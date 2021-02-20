Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

