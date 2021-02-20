Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Michael J. Warren Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WD opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

