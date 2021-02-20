Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus Sells 2,666 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.