Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus Sells 2,666 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

