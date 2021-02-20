Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells 8,630 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

