Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Sells 112,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

