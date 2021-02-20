Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 421 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 421 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $15,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,577.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

