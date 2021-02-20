Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $268,359.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

