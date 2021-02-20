Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

In related news, Director Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,485.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

