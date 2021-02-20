Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $62.30 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 436,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $126,430,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $10,778,000.

Shares of DASH opened at $205.97 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.08.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

