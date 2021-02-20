Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

TWLO opened at $425.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

