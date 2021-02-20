Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New $31.26 Million Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,238,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.