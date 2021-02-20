Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,711 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,846,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.