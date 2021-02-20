Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 285.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599,297 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

