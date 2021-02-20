ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $7,931,111. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

