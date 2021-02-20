The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of The First of Long Island worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

