Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,485 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $77,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

