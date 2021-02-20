Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 75,330 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,330 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 503,253 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

