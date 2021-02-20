Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.88 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $629.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

