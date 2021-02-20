Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

