Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 26th

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE MFD opened at $9.51 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

