Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

IPL stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.31.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

