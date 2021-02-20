Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

IPL stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.31.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

