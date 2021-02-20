Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GO stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $7,633,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

