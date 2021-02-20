Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €112.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.21 ($117.90).

Shares of GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.32. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

