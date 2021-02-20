Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.96. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

