Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.