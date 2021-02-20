Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.