renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Hits $176,220.67

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $176,220.67 and approximately $219,451.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

