Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.99 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00010660 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $240.99 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

