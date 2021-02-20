NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 257.52 and a quick ratio of 257.39.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
