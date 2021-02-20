Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.88

Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.
Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) Company Profile
