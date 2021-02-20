Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.88

Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

