Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.09. 3,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $760.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

