Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.90.

Shares of ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

