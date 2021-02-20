SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.03.

SFL stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $918.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 4,715.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

