Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

