Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.64.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.