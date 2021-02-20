Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $406,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

