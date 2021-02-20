Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Major Shareholder Sells $369,500.00 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNST opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 383,274 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

