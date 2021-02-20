SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 15,464 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $327,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15.

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.