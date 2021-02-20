Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Phoebe A. Wood Sells 10,346 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 142,534 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

