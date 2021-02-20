Evedo 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.81 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.