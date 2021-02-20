Curtis Ling Sells 14,879 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85.

MaxLinear stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.