Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.