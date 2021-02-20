Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

