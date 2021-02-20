Nano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.80 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00012952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $985.75 million and approximately $90.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,116.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,029.92 or 0.03554019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00425898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $729.51 or 0.01277233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00479875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.74 or 0.00435492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00312269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.