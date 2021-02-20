Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at B. Riley

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $268.23 on Friday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average of $187.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

